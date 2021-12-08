The rules for COVID-19 quarantines are easing in Lyon County. But that doesn’t mean the pandemic is.
“We are following the science,” Lyon County Public Health spokesman Justin Ogleby said Wednesday. “We have several months of data from the test-to-learn program.”
The department announced Tuesday night that “susceptible close contacts” who have even exposed to coronavirus should quarantine for seven days after a negative test and 10 days if there’s been no test. Before now, the quarantine period was 14 days in all cases.
“Most people who go on to test positive usually do that between day seven and day 10,” Ogleby said.
He added that the change will bring Lyon County in line with what state health officials recommend and surrounding counties are doing.
“If you are vaccinated and you are exposed to the virus, you wouldn’t have to quarantine,” Ogleby said.
The same general rules for quarantining remain. People exposed to the virus should self-check for symptoms each day. After seven days with no symptoms, they can either receive a PCR test or wait three more days to see if anything changes.
“KDHE recommends all exposed people should self-monitor for 14 days from exposure and contact (a) health care provider if symptoms develop,” online guidance at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website says. “Disease can still develop through day 14. “
Anyone exposed to COVID-19 should wear a mask for 14 days after exposure, the local health department recommends.
The latest COVID-19 report from Lyon County was posted last Friday. It showed 173 active cases, with one patient hospitalized. The county is reducing its public COVID updates to once per week.
Lyon County Public Health continues its in-school child vaccine clinics Thursday. First and second doses will be available Thursday evening at Walnut Elementary and next Tuesday at Timmerman Elementary. Both will be open from 4 -7 p.m.
“All you have to do is sign up online,” Ogleby said. Children who receive their first dose at the schools will have to go to the Flint Hills Community Health Center for their second shots.
As of Wednesday morning, Lyon County ranked 17th out of 105 counties for its COVID-19 response by the KDHE. Chase County was 74th.
