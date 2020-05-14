Special to The Gazette
The AARP announced that it would not reopen it’s tax-aide sites this year.
The information comes from Edie Loughmiller, Kansas Coordinator of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide.
Her communication says: “I’ve been involved in discussions with other State Coordinators in our region this past week, and after considering the options, I’ve decided that the risk of re-opening Kansas tax sites can’t be justified. There are too many unknowns regarding the virus, and we are not allowed to use the safer “drop-off method” that paid preparers can use. As it stands, Tax-Aide policy requires a face-to-face interview with each taxpayer.” That requirement will “keep us from re-opening in Kansas this year.”
Our local Tax-Aide volunteers will contact each person who had an appointment which was cancelled earlier in the season.
Our tax clients are very loyal and we apologize for any inconvenience this will cause them. We look forward to seeing them next tax year.
