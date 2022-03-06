The Emporia school district will be next to host a free COVID-19 clinic.
Healthier Lyon County announced free vaccines and tests will be offered Thursday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center, 1700 West Seventh Avenue.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Visitors will receive $25 gift cards.
Appointments for the vaccines and tests are preferred. To make an appointment, call 620-208-3218 or text in Spanish 785-393-6450.
As of Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 60.3% of all eligible Lyon County residents had completed a COVID-19 vaccination series. Chase County stood at 45.6%.
Lyon County Public Health recorded 14 new positive cases of coronavirus from Sunday through Thursday of last week.
The Chase County Health Department has not announced updated COVID-19 numbers in two weeks. But a Facebook post Thursday recommended people keep wearing masks in public indoor settings.
The department cited “substantial” community transmission, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the CDC website showed a lowered “moderate” status Sunday, with fewer than 10 new cases in a seven-day period.
