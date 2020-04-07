The American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to help boost blood supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Appointments are still available for the Community Blood Drive set for 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. today at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
“What we are trying to do now is flatten the curve,” Susan Faler, account manager for the Central Plains Blood Services region, said. “In the beginning we had so many blood drives that were being canceled, and then the blood drives that we had were going over goals — which is great — but while we are getting a lot of donors now, we are going to need them to keep coming around. That helps us get to the point where we are not always low.”
Faler said because elective surgeries in many places have been put on hold, the need for blood is slightly lower than usual. However, the need is still there.
“Since there’s not those elective surgeries going on, our need is still high, but the demand is not as high as usual,” she said.
Those worried about coming out to a blood drive at this time can rest assured that Red Cross staff is working hard to keep the environment safe for everyone with extra precautions now in place.
“We take donor temperatures when they check-in and there is hand sanitizer and gloves and masks for our staff and volunteers,” Faler said. “Donors get to use our hand sanitizer. It’s very important stuff, and you can’t find it in stores, so come donate and you can borrow some of ours.”
The beds used during donations are cleaned and sanitized between donors and social distancing guidelines of 6 feet are being observed throughout the drive.
“If there are more people coming in than what we are comfortable with being in there at one time, we will ask people to wait in their cars or ask them to wait outside and then we’ll text or call them when we are ready to go,” Faler said. “We’ve always had a very high level of protection, but now we are wearing masks and everyone is going along with social distancing.”
The Red Cross has also set up a “grab-and-go” canteen area with pre-packaged snacks and juices for donors. For those who need to sit after donating, chairs are spaced out to help respect social distancing guidelines.
“We are asking people to use hand sanitizer before they use their individually-wrapped snacks,” Faler said.
Faler said people can donate blood every 56 days, or up to six times per year. If everyone who has donated once would donate at least one more time per year, it would make a big difference.
It’s important to sign up for a drive if you can, she said, with so many blood drives still being canceled.
“When looking for blood drives, they can go to www.redcrossblood.org and type in our zip code and it will bring up blood drives in our area,” Faler said. “If you can find a blood drive and make it work, do you best. This affects everybody.”
