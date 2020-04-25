This week around the country debates and protests waged on how and when to reopen businesses to get the economy going again.
Florida and Georgia seem to be taking the lead. Florida reopened beaches and Georgia rolled out an aggressive plan to reopen non-essential businesses.
Health experts are sounding off on the consequences of reopening too soon saying more rounds of COVID could last into the fall and cause businesses to be closed longer or be shut down again.
Certainly, we all want business to get rolling again sooner than later, however, according to a recent Gazette poll, people seem to land on the side being more cautious about opening back up. We agree that we need to be cautious about reopening and it is good to see the Emporia community is also willing to be patient.
Unfortunately with the explosion of cases in Emporia, ranking it as one of the most affected cities in Kansas, our reopening may take longer than others. Hopefully, we are reaching our peak of infections and with increased measures and testing our COVID rates can get it under control.
In the meantime stay home, social distance, and support all the local businesses that you can.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
