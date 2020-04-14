Newman Regional Health Medical Partners is introducing virtual visit technology to expand patient care opportunities and provide patients with peace of mind to receive medical care without having to go to the doctor’s office amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patients 18+ years of age can now schedule a virtual visit with their Newman Regional Health Medical Partners provider, which is a video appointment between a provider and a patient using internet-based, secure communications technology. Video and audio connectivity allows virtual visits to occur in real time, from virtually any location. Patients must have access to an audiovisual device (equipped with a web camera) such as a smartphone, tablet, or computer with internet access.
Patients calling the Newman Regional Health Medical Partners office to schedule an appointment, as well as those that have previously been rescheduled, are currently being offered a virtual visit. When a virtual visit is scheduled, patients are provided with step-by-step instructions on how to use the patient portal for their visit. The provider can visually evaluate the patient, while speaking with them about their care, and provide medications or treatments, as needed, as well as order laboratory, radiology, or other services. Most virtual visits take approximately 15-30 minutes, depending on the visit.
Virtual visits are available for family medicine, as well as specialized care including cardiology, orthopedics, and surgery. The types of visits that can be performed virtually include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Chronic condition management (e.g. diabetes, hypertension, COPD, ADHD, etc.)
- Acute conditions (e.g. cold, cough, rash, diarrhea, allergies, yeast infection, stomach flu, bladder infection, mild upper respiratory infections, minor injuries, pink eye, sinus infections, headaches, etc.)
- Wound care
- Specialist consultations and follow-up visits
Appointments that cannot be seen through a virtual visit include physicals that require an in-person examination or visits requiring prescription of controlled substances (e.g. new chronic pain visits, new ADHD visits, etc.).
Virtual visits are managed through Newman Regional Health’s electronic health record system, Meditech. Prior to visits, patients must have a MyHealthInfo patient portal account.
For more information on the patient portal, visit www.newmanrh.org/healthrecords or download the ‘MEDITECH MHealth’ app on a smartphone. If using a smartphone or tablet for their virtual visit, patients must use the ‘MEDITECH MHealth’ app. Otherwise, patients can use Chrome or Firefox browsers on their computer.
