After some students handled essay questions Thursday, Emporia Public School leaders faced ESSER III questions from the public.
A panel of assistant superintendents and other officials explained their ideas and answered questions during a half-hour livestream webcast. It followed an online survey by the district which closed Tuesday.
Detailed results from the survey were not disclosed. But several district priorities were revealed for using ESSER III state grant money, including a push to provide new mathematics resources immediately.
“Our timeline for math is really short,” said Judy Stanley, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Student Services. “One of the things we heard from teachers is that we want these resources this year, if we can possibly get them.”
The survey found staff and parents “really want a textbook, hands-on,” Stanley added. Any new resources would be used by the district for six to seven years.
Answering one question, Stanley said the district is focusing on math before reading because assessment scores in that area has dropped farther in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
After the school year ends, the district hopes to organize activities four days a week during summer break to keep students engaged and avoid a drop in knowledge levels.
“We could offer some field trips to places in Emporia, and possibly outside of Emporia,” Director of Information Systems Ryan Karjala said. Those places would be targeted, and attendance would be “highly encouraged” but not compulsory.
Come fall, the after-school options for students could include a fixed Boys & Girls Club location.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib said the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas is interested in expanding to Emporia. Right now, it has three locations in Wichita.
“They are recognized as an at-risk program and qualify for all kinds of funding that we don’t qualify for,” Scheib said.
The Clubs currently work in collaboration with the Emporia Recreation Commission and the Emporia Arts Council on child care.
The ESSER III funds are designed to help school districts deal with the impact of COVID-19. Currently, remote learning for students who test positive for the virus is in what one official called a pause.
“We’ll be revisiting that in a couple of weeks,” Human Resources Director Jared Giffin said. The Kansas Legislature limited how many days districts can hold virtual classes.
Giffin’s focus in the web cast was on “digital learning platforms” for remote instruction. He said teachers can use them in face-to-face situations, if they’re comfortable with them.
“We don’t want the technology to be used just for the sake of using technology,” Giffin said.
The next step in the ESSER III process is for Emporia Schools to submit an application to the Kansas State Department of Education.
