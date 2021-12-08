While quarantine standards in Lyon County became a bit looser Wednesday, visits to Emporia's hospital became tighter. And a new COVID-19 cluster emerged.
"Newman Regional Health has moved into the most restrictive Tier 3 visitation policy," a statement from the hospital said. The change occurred Tuesday, but was not announced until Wednesday.
The statement says the change is “in accordance with the increase in hospitalized COVID patients and community spread.”
The latest Lyon County Public Health coronavirus report last Friday showed only one person was hospitalized with the virus. NRH reports it has three in all, apparently including surrounding counties. None are in intensive care.
“Both hospitalized COVID inpatient volume and percent positivity through our COVID test collections at NRH have been trending up,” spokesperson McKenzie Cirelli said later via email.
Tier 3 status at NRH means no visitors are allowed except for special circumstances. They include two designated individuals while a mother is giving birth and two people who can visit a dying patient once a day.
NRH last had top-level restrictions on visitors in March, Cirelli said. The hospital adopted a three-tier policy in September.
The new COVID-19 cluster is at Hartford High School. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 10 positive cases occurred in a 14 -day period ending Monday, November 29.
The USD 252 website shows no updated data on Hartford High since the first week of January. No district numbers have been posted since September, either on the district website or its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.