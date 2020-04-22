A local pastor says his church has been judged unfairly after Lyon County Public Health began releasing known “clusters” for the novel coronavirus earlier this week.
On Monday, public health officials released information stating there were seven known cases of COVID-19 associated with Heritage Pentecostal Church, located just west of Emporia at 1827 Road G.
“People said they were connected with our church, but there’s not one case they can track back here to the church,” Pastor Keith Abernathy told The Emporia Gazette. “I would have shut the church down and not let anybody on the property if only one person had contracted from the church. The last thing I want as a pastor of a congregation is for anyone to get sick.”
Abernathy said he had reached out to Lyon County Public Health about the issue in an effort to get the issue resolved.
Lyon County Public Health Information Officer Verlin Conkle said the information that was released Monday had been edited to reflect that the cases were not active. He said the church was identified as a “commonality” during investigations for patients.
“What we do anytime there’s a positive test, or anytime during the investigation process, is we ask the folks to identify where they have been in the last two weeks and who they have had contact with,” Conkle said. “If we start to notice patterns, we make note of it. That’s what happened in this case. As we completing our disease investigation process, the church was commonality by seven people.”
Conkle said the church was identified as a “cluster” because it at least three patients had made the connection.
Abernathy said the number did not reflect any active members of the church, and the result of the inaccurate reporting has been harassing messages to both him and his congregation. It’s been an added stress during an already uncertain time.
He said the congregation has been abiding by Centers for Disease Control recommendations for social distancing since they were issued nationwide. He has also been conducting his services virtually with only a few members of the congregation in the building with him to assist with the service. Those who do help out at the church have their temperatures taken at the door, he said.
“It’s not like we are having church against orders — and there are people who have done that,” he said. “I wouldn’t do that. Yes, I do believe God protects his children, but we are all the children of God. The Bible doesn’t promise us that Christians won’t get sick. Christians get sick just like everybody else does, and we are very much aware of that. A focal point of my ministry is to protect people.”
(5) comments
I’m surprised too that KDHE never listed Holy Trinity in Lenexa as a cluster when one member died and several others got sick including office staff. At least I never heard of any reports.
This "information" was released by Lyon County Health, not KDHE. I have sent a link to this article to KDHE asking if they have a questionnaire that is asking about church membership, and explained how this paints a false picture. I also sent the link to an active congress person trying to preserve our constitutional rights, no one local as I have found that they are pretty invisible unless it is time to get re-elected. It is so unfortunate that this lovely couple and their church members have to pay for what is most certainly an injustice. I think it is very much "pick and choose" who will be reported as a "cluster", thus the issue here.
I do not remember how many cases the governor identified as church related, but I would bet most, if not all are like this, where most likely the infected person was asked if they were a member of a church, and they said yes, and identified the church they were a member, but does not attend regularly, and then when more than one said a certain church you had a cluster.
I actually sent that article to the Kansas Attorney General, and asked at what point is there a violation of privacy. They didn't tell us what cruise the first two that brought the virus to Lyon County had been on. I also noticed that with 12 clusters in the state that the Governor brought up, 3 were related to religious activities with one being a convention before the lock down/termination of our rights ever came about. But, the other 9 clusters had NO information available on them. They are targeting churches/religious activities, thus the reason that Kelly finds herself at odds with a federal judge. I expect the DOJ is also looking at Kansas, and fingers crossed on that one. If we are not going to publish where all the clusters have come from, let's not publish any of them. Kelly prefers people go to the liquor stores rather than church, and it looks like Lyon County has the same sentiment. The County bares the responsibility for this!
So Tyson, Hostess, and Simmons are churches/religious activities?
Customers are not allowed in a liquor store. They operate on curbside or drive-thru window.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.