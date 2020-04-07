The United States has documented more than 348,000 cases of COVID-19 since the disease was first detected in the country on Jan. 20.
As of press time, a little more than 10,000 people have died in the US, and roughly 19,000 people have recovered from the disease.
Amy Harris-Aber, a Kansas native who graduated from Emporia State University in 2008, is counting herself as one of the lucky ones.
Harris-Aber, who now lives in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with her husband Jeremy Aber, said it was during the second week of March that both she and Jeremy fell ill.
“It all happened really quickly,” she said. “I remember it was right before Friday the 13th.”
A doctoral candidate at Middle Tennessee State University, Harris-Aber said she was spending a lot of time at a local sandwich shop working on her dissertation. Around the same time, her husband — an associate professor at MTSU — had attended a rally for the United Campus Workers Union in Nashville.
Harris-Aber said it’s hard to say exactly where they picked up the disease, but Jeremy was the one who started showing symptoms first.
“He started feeling pretty awful that Thursday night,” she said. “By Friday, he had this awful, hacking cough and by Saturday morning, I couldn’t touch him without it being painful for him.”
Everything was painful, like his nerves were on fire. Even putting on clothes was painful. Harris-Aber dragged her husband to urgent care, where he was given a flu test and strep test. Both tests came back negative, but Jeremy did not qualify for a COVID-19 test.
Urgent care prescribed him Xofluza — an antiviral medication used to treat Influenza A and B — and sent him home.
On Sunday, Harris-Aber fell ill herself.
“I had all of the same symptoms, but I didn’t have the cough,” she said. “Everything hurt; my throat hurt, I’m pretty sure my hair follicles hurt. I went between having chills and being way too hot, and I had a fever of about 103F.”
Harris-Aber went to her general practitioner that Monday morning, where she was also tested for both the flu and strep. Both of her tests also came back negative. Because her husband had seemingly improved on Xofluza, her doctor prescribed it to her, as well.
But Harris-Aber’s fever persisted.
“I was so exhausted, and I think that was what really hit me the most was this week and a half of utter exhaustion,” she said, noting that when her fever finally broke, she began to notice an improvement in her symptoms. “We were lucky, because I called a clinic in Murfreesboro that had given out a number on Facebook. They said they had acquired some tests for some independent labs in the area.”
Lydia Seibert, PA-C, came to the house in full protective gear and performed the test. While her husband still did not qualify for testing, Harris-Aber was able to qualify for a test because of her medical history. In 2015, she came down with Guillain-Barré syndrome and is considered to be immunocompromised.
It took more than a week for the results to come back, but Seibert called Harris-Aber personally to deliver the news.
“Honest to God, it was a relief to know I had it,” Harris-Aber said. “By then I was feeling better, and also, it was good to know that it wasn’t all in my head. I wasn’t just being paranoid. Something was actually wrong. In some weird way, it was kind of reassuring.”
The Abers had already been in isolation since the test had been performed, with their neighbors dropping off food and groceries. They spent even more time in isolation, during which time Harris-Aber worked on her dissertation when she felt like she had some energy.
Just last week she started feeling like she could venture back out into the world again.
She said she feels fortunate that her neighbors checked in on her during that time, since their family is mostly back in Kansas. That kindness, she said, is infectious.
“When people are kind, I think it makes people want to return it in some way, so I’ve been warning Jeremy, ‘Be careful, because we don’t know if we can bring this home again,’ and then somebody calls and asks if I want to help out at the food bank and I’m like, ‘Yeah,’” Harris-Aber said. “But, it’s better than resigning yourself to hopelessness and drowning in despair.”
Harris-Aber said given the numbers and projected spread of the disease, a lot more people will have COVID-19 than will be tested. Many of them will recover.
“I think that’s important — many people are going to get sick and many people are going to get better,” she said. “But for the people who are immunocompromised or high-risk groups, and certainly, not everyone in their 20s and 30s are able to fight it off. That’s why we should not be taking crazy risks.”
All things considered, Harris-Aber said she feels pretty fortunate to have gotten a relatively mild case.
“I still wouldn’t recommend getting it if you can help it,” she said with a laugh. “Everyone needs to respect those social distancing guidelines and wash their hands. We will get through this together.”
