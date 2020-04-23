As the COVID-19 virus continues to permeate all sectors of society, those who live in close quarters can be particularly susceptible to an outbreak.
During the last few weeks, cases have been identified both at the Lansing Correctional Facility — which likely sparked a large riot on April 9 — and the Wichita Work Release Facility. There was also a small disturbance involving inmates damaging security cameras on April 12 at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility.
Almost all of the prison’s confirmed cases are at the Lansing Correctional Facility outside Kansas City, where 54 staff — about 13 percent of the prison’s workforce — and 46 inmates are infected, according to the Associated Press. An inmate at a work-release facility in Wichita tested positive earlier this month, and the Department of Corrections said a staffer at the state’s only prison for women in Topeka tested positive Monday.
Another 20 Lansing-based inmates who may have been exposed but aren’t showing symptoms are quarantined, said Rebecca Witte, a department spokeswoman.
Witte said inmates at the Topeka prison and one in Hutchinson are making cloth masks, and all inmates and corrections staff have been issued two each.
Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope said big steps have been taken at the Lyon County Detention Center to prevent any such instances in Emporia.
Local measures
Cope said measures to prevent an outbreak at the detention center — and any possible unrest that may develop in its wake — began to take shape more than a month ago.
“We started on March 13 when we made the decision that this was coming to our community,” he said. “We locked down the front lobby, we shut down work release and we shut down treatment release. All of those are just another opportunity to have someone who has been exposed bring it into the detention center.”
To help with social distancing guidelines, Cope said his office worked with the Lyon County Attorney’s Office and the Fifth Judicial District Court to identify inmates who could be bonded out. He said about 15 - 20 inmates who were being held for low-level misdemeanors and are not a danger to the public were bonded out.
“We didn’t let anybody out who posed any serious risk,” Cope said.
The detention center intake procedure has also shifted a bit as an added safety measure.
When a new inmate is booked into the detention center, they are put in a new pod reserved specifically for recent intakes. There, they are quarantined for 14 days before moving into general population. Detention center nurses are also still on hand to check any inmate who is feeling sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19.
“Our biggest challenge to keeping the disease from making it in is with our nursing staff and staff members, who have interactions with the public and could pick it up outside of the detention center,” Cope said.
As such, all staff members are having their temperatures taken, wearing cloth face masks and following all other safety guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cope said, so far, the measures put in place have been successful in keeping COVID-19 out of the Lyon County Detention Center.
“As cases are more prominent just within the community, the risk increases,” he admitted. “That’s why we’re really screening new inmates that are coming into the facility and taking all the possible precautions.”
The way to prevent further spread of the disease within the community and keep it from getting into the detention center is to work together, Cope said.
“The better we work together, the better we’ll be able to contain it,” he said. “Our staff is wearing masks, doing health screenings and taking the steps recommended by the CDC. I recommend other businesses do the same.”
