An apparent surge in cases after Thanksgiving has made the Kansas coronavirus map almost as orange as a sweet potato.
Lyon County remains at a high incidence rate, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday. The county reported 45 new cases in the week ending Friday, December 2, down from about 53 the week before.
Greenwood County had 21 new cases, but its incidence rate is twice as high as Lyon County due to a smaller population. Chase County had four new cases, yet its incidence rate also tops Lyon County.
“We have been seeing COVID, Influenza A, and Strep [throat],” a Facebook advisory from Chase County Schools said Monday night.
But the COVID-19 part of what TV newscasts call the "tripledemic" appears to be among staff members.
The USD 284 dashboard, which is still being updated weekly, showed two active positive cases among staff at the Junior-Senior High School last week and two involving elementary school staff.
The dashboard shows no coronavirus cases among students since the end of October.
The Chase County Facebook post added there's “a large uptick in illness-related absences” since Thanksgiving weekend.
“It's not too late to get the flu shot,” it suggested.
During this week, KDHE charts show Chase County has seen at least four new COVID-19 cases. Two of them involve people aged 65-74, while the other two involve patients aged 75-84.
The Centers for Disease Control reported Thursday that confirmed coronavirus patients now occupy 10.4% of in-patient hospital beds in the Emporia area.
Only 17 of the 105 Kansas counties did not report a high COVID-19 rate last week. Only Greeley and Meade Counties had low or moderate spreads.
