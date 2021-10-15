Newman Regional Health will receive a state grant of more than $147,000 to help gain and retain nurses.
The grant is part of the state’s “SPARK Frontline Hospital Employee Retention Plan.” The two-stage program makes $30 million available to Kansas hospitals immediately. Another $20 million will be available after a review of how the initial grants are working.
The amount of the grant was based on hospitals applying for health, followed by the state doing some complex math. Factors include how many hospital beds are assigned to intensive care units and how many are not.
A list of grant recipients shows Newman had 25 total beds. Only six of them are for ICU patients. When everything was figured, the hospital system qualified for $147,250.36.
Greenwood County Hospital in Eureka, which has no ICU beds, will receive a state grant of $99,493.49.
A factsheet about the grant money says it can be used to provide “premium pay” for current nurses or developing a program “to improve the retention of nursing resources and support personnel.” It’s not immediately clear how Newman will use its grant.
Hospitals have to provide monthly reports to the state about the effectiveness of the grant money.
SPARK, or “Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas,” was established last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
