Twin Rivers Junior Shooting Sports put on its inaugural Exploring the Great Outdoors event at the Flinthills Mall on Saturday.
The goal of Twin Rivers Junior Shooting Sports is to help local shooting groups by helping them obtain any of the necessary equipment to keep them running.
“What we do is, we are trying to support shooting groups in Lyon County and surrounding areas,” said Steve Ewing, Twin Rivers chairperson. “If they need ammunition, or whatever they need for shooting sports, we try to help them financially so they don’t have to put out a lot of money.”
Since the nonprofit organization’s founding in 2011, it has been holding an annual banquet, but that event wasn’t giving it the results it had been hoping for. Last year, it went through the planning for the Exploring the Great Outdoors event, but it was postponed because of COVID restrictions.
“We used to do banquets to raise money, but after COVID, that kind of killed that,” Ewing said. “It’s a lot of work to do a banquet, and it seemed like banquets weren’t really producing a lot of revenue. What we did was decide to put something on for kids. The money that we have raised all went into this.”
The organization was set up in the mall from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the event featured a variety of booths where kids could learn archery and shooting skills and safety, as well as partake in other fun activities throughout the mall.
“[My favorite part is] raising funds for kids and having kids learn gun safety,” Ewing said. “Basically just helping the kids.”
The group was happy with the turnout of the event after over a year and a half of preparation.
For more information about Twin Rivers Junior Shooting Sports, its Facebook page is @twinriversjuniorshootingsports.
