Almost 58% of eligible Lyon County residents have received a complete coronavirus vaccine.
The latest data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that percentage is higher than all surrounding counties. It counts all residents five years and older.
The database shows 62.4% of eligible Lyon County residents have at least one dose of vaccine. That computes to 19,804 people.
By comparison, 43.7% of eligible people in Chase County have a completed vaccination. The number in Greenwood County is 52%.
Updates on some aspects of COVID-19 are slowing due to the year-end holidays. But as of Wednesday, Lyon County counted 211 active cases. Only eight of them have put people in the hospital.
Vaccination appointments can be scheduled during business hours by calling Lyon County Public Health at 620-342-4864.
We can get our community to herd immunity with just another 20% of our friends and neighbors getting themselves to full vaccination status.
