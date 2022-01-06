Lyon County Public Health updated the county's isolation and quarantine guidance, Thursday afternoon, following recent changes by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for health care workers in a hospital setting and the general public.
“Lyon County Public Health has been working with KDHE to update the quarantine and isolation guidelines for the county to better align them with the CDC’s recommendations,” said Jennifer Millbern, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, in a written release. “Research has shown that most people are most contagious at the beginning of their infection or first few days of their infection. However, people can still be contagious up to day 10, so it is important to wear masks for the entire 10 days. “
Health Care Workers in a Hospital Setting
The guidance said health care workers with lab confirmed COVID-19 infections should isolate for 10 days — or 7 days with negative test, if asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic (with improving symptoms).
Health care contingency or crisis workers with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic can return to work only with COVID-19 positive patients during the remainder of the 10-day infectious period.
Boosted and asymptomatic health care workers who are close contacts of a person with confirmed COVID-19 infection have no work restrictions with negative test on days 2 and 5-7.
Not boosted and unvaccinated asymptomatic health care workers who are close contacts of a person with confirmed COVID-19 infection must quarantine for 10 days — or 7 days with a negative test.
General Population
The general population, which does not include people who work in a health care setting or other congregate setting, should get a test and stay home if they develop symptoms.
People with lab confirmed COVID-19 infections, regardless of vaccination status should stay home for 5 days. If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days and you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medications, you can leave your house. Individuals should continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.
Boosted or fully vaccinated individuals who have completed the primary series of recommended vaccine, but have not received a recommended booster shot when eligible who are close contacts of a person with confirmed COVID-19 infection do not have to stay home and should wear a mask around others for 10 days. If possible, individuals should get tested on day 5.
People who are unvaccinated OR have completed the primary series of recommended vaccine, but have not received a recommended booster shot when eligible who are close contacts of a person with confirmed COVID-19 infection should stay home for 5 days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days. If unable to quarantine, individuals must wear a mask for 10 days. If possible, individuals should get tested on day 5.
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org
Complete updated isolation and quarantine guidelines can be found at https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/quarantine-guidelines.
(2) comments
It’s like the flavor of the week at Baskin-Robbins. Just hold your breath for a little while and they change it again.
Nonsense. It's like, when something is new and we don't know much about it we set guidelines based on what we know. As we gain more experience with it and understand it better, we revise those guidelines based on what we have learned.
Surely you try new things, gain experience, and get better understanding as you have more experience, Elrod. So why do you expect science and scientists to understand a new disease perfectly the first time they encounter it?
