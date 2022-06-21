CareArc will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic at Abundant Harvest Food Kitchen, located at 1028 Whittier St, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24.
Walk-ins are encouraged for testing. Appointments for vaccinations are preferred. You can make appointments at https://lyoncountypublichealth.as.me/VaccineClinicCalendar.
Those who get a vaccination or test at the event will receive a $25 Walmart gift card while supplies last.
CareArc recommends not eating or drinking 15 minutes prior to your appointment.
