First, the Biden administration announced plans to distribute free N-95 masks. Now some governments and agencies are moving away from mask requirements.
The constant changes in COVID-19 policies and advice can be confusing — especially for parents of schoolchildren. Some want masks to stay. Others want them do go.
But for at least the next week, the Emporia Public Schools policy is unchanged.
“Currently, we have masks in all of our buildings,” Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said Wednesday.
But when the USD 253 board meets next Wednesday, the COVID Advisory Committee will be on the agenda.
“They’ll listen to a presentation from district administrators regarding the committee’s discussions, as well as a review of the COVID-19 dashboard,” Landgren said.
That dashboard shows a downward trend in terms of positive coronavirus cases, reflecting the U.S. at large.
It shows 34 students and eight staff members tested positive in the week of Feb. 4-10. At the height of omicron variant fears in mid-January, the district had 191 positive students and 56 staff members.
Landgren noted the advisory committee will meet shortly before the board meets next week, so it will use the latest available numbers.
Three Wichita school board members have called a special meeting for Thursday, to do away with that district’s mask requirement. The three campaigned primarily on COVID-19 issues, but they were outvoted 4-3 during a meeting in January.
But the mayor of Kansas City, Mo. said this week that he will allow a school mask mandate to expire Thursday.
