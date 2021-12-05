The number of people in the Emporia area who receive emergency federal housing assistance is slowly increasing.
The latest data from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation shows as of Monday, November 22, 94 households in Lyon County were approved for rental aid. The number was 76 in late October.
The total amount provided in Lyon County is $281,378.98. That computes to almost $3,000 per family.
In Chase County, only one application remains approved. That household received $3,600 in aid. Five other applications are being processed
Congress approved the aid earlier this year as part of the COVID-19 response act, to protect families from eviction. Landlords and tenants must apply for the aid together.
Residents must verify that at least one person has received financial harm from the coronavirus pandemic. They can receive as much as 15 months of past and present rental payments.
The Kansas Emergency Rental Program has allocated $66.7 million in recent assistance across the state so far.
(2) comments
That's what a shut down does to people
It is a sad commentary on today's society that in a city this small, so many families are unable to make ends meet and achieve a basic need such as a roof over their heads.
