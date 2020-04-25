Gov. Laura Kelly announced a goal to start reopening the Kansas economy as early as May 3 — the date a statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire — during a daily briefing Thursday afternoon, but with infection rates still rising both locally and around the state, the date may get pushed back even farther.
The state has struggled to get enough supplies from the federal government and private companies in competition with other states, as the governor grapples with the idea of lifting the restrictions put in place to contain outbreaks. According to the Associated Press, Kansas has had among the lowest testing rates of any state, 7.32 per 1,000 residents as of Thursday.
“We are nowhere near where we need to be with testing supplies,” Kelly said during a recent news conference. “It’s the biggest frustration that I have.”
The Kansas Chamber of Commerce released more than 40 recommendations gathered from the state’s business community to help restart the state’s economy as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to ease earlier this week.
“The Kansas business community’s priority is ensuring its employees are safe and healthy while working to provide the much-needed support, services and products during this global crisis,” State Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb said. “At some point, possibly soon, the health crisis will subside to the point where business and society can begin to reopen. To ensure Kansas is ready, state and local government officials and business leaders should work together to develop specific health metrics and safety criteria, that when met, will give businesses, their employees and citizens confidence in the safety of their workplaces so we can begin to reopen the Kansas economy.”
The Relief and Recovery Agenda reflects related health and economic data as well as input from chamber members and other business organizations from across the state, representing all industries and business sectors.
Emporia’s recovery
Locally, members of the business community are also feeling the frustration of finding a balance between planning to reopen and keeping the the community safe amid a pandemic.
Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanine McKenna estimates it will take Emporia between 18 months - two years to fully recover once the city is able to reopen. The local chamber is working with Ignite Emporia to write a Relief and Recovery Plan that would be presented to board members as early as Monday. The plan will give recommendations and guidance for a multiple phase reopening of the local economy, once certain conditions are met.
“We are writing our own [relief and recovery plan],” she said. “According to the White House, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the health department — according to everybody — they are wanting to see 14 days of no increases in positive tests. That’s what we are looking for, so we know before we can even get to phase one, we are 14 days out each day we show a new case.”
That means the clock resets each time another positive is confirmed.
“Each day, we hope we can start the counting of ‘one’ all the way up to 14,” McKenna said. “What we have done is sort of a document that we hope to send out to our members that is information for them to look at and start prepping. Things like, what’s in phase one that I can start prepping for as we go into phase two and phase three?”
The document will include communication and marketing tips to help businesses keep in front of their customers even if they cannot have regular, face-to-face contact as usual.
“We are working really hard to get information out so they can start preparing, start looking,” McKenna said. “We are also putting together to the board, a proposal of putting together a community-wide recovery and response team to take care of the community as a whole.”
The team would be a multifaceted approach at addressing how the pandemic affected each sector of the local economy. Some of those sectors include tourism and hospitality, arts and culture, manufacturing and industries, small businesses and anchor institutions.
“We really want to be active and progressive,” McKenna said. “We need to see what is going well and what are things we need to do to rebound.”
It’s important to do this right, she said, and not try to do too much too soon.
“If we say, in the next 2 - 3 months we are open for business again as normal - whatever normal is by then — it’s still going to take 18 months — 2 years to probably completely return,” McKenna said.
McKenna said chamber staff is still working to find opportunities for the business community, though the office is currently closed to the public.
Ignite Emporia
Much of the recovery effort will be led by Ignite Emporia, McKenna said, which had just officially launched in the weeks before COVID-19 appeared in Kansas. A housing study is still ongoing, though parts of the process have been pushed back so the data more accurately reflects the needs of the community.
Overall, the top priorities of the campaign have now shifted to business retention.
“Workforce development was No. 1 before this all hit,” McKenna said. “Housing was second and then we went to business retention. Well, business retention has shot up to No. 1 now. That’s a big factor with Ignite Emporia and Ignite Emporia will play a big part in our recovery efforts for our community.”
McKenna said it was important to remember that multiple organizations and agencies will need to play a part in the recovery efforts both locally and statewide.
“We all need to be talking and figuring out how we do this together,” she said.
(1) comment
The mfg companies need to get a handle on their employees on and off the job. I'm not so sure that some think that this only pertains to while they're at work. Also make mask mandatory in public.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.