Lyon County ranks third best in a new statewide report on the coronavirus. Yet local health experts say the omicron tsunami hasn't crested yet.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases COVID-19 rankings by county three times a week. They're based on the number of cases, number of tests and vaccination rates.
New data released by Lyon County Public Health Wednesday shows 132 people tested positive for coronavirus Monday and 143 more did Tuesday. The county had a seven-day average of 74 positive cases per day in the last report Monday.
“We are definitely still in a pandemic emergency,” Jennifer Millbern, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, told The Gazette before the new numbers came out.
But a high vaccination rate of 59% pushed Lyon County up to third in the KDHE rankings, behind only Jackson and McPherson Counties. Chase County sits 84th out of 105 Kansas counties.
The local health agency revised its online “COVID-19 Dashboard” Wednesday. The main page now shows the number of positive cases by day, as opposed to active cases by day.
“Due to the changes in isolation times from 10 days in 2020 to five days now, you can't really compare the different waves of the pandemic accurately using the Active Cases graph,” Millbern said in a statement.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment changed its recommended quarantine time recently, except for cases of severe illness.
The new Lyon County Public Health report also removes a hospitalization count. That apparently is being left to Newman Regional Health, which offers weekly pandemic updates.
The active cases number in Lyon County had hit a record 835 Monday afternoon. It had gone up every reporting day since Thursday, December 23.
The new dashboard shows Lyon County had a 14-day “rolling average” of 102.9 positive cases per day as of Thursday, January 6. In early January 2021, it was 15.6 cases per day.
Despite the high local numbers, no location in the Emporia area met the criteria for a COVID-19 cluster in a new KDHE report Wednesday.
The COVID-19 death count in Lyon County topped 100 within the last week, and now stands at 101.
