The Emporia Gazette
Thirteen new positives and 15 recoveries were reported Monday in Lyon County Public Health’s latest COVID-19 update.
The report brings the number of active cases to 76. Overall, 5,597 positives have been reported since March 2020, including 5,431 recoveries and 90 deaths. There are two deaths pending confirmation at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Of the 76 active cases, 13 are considered to be breakthrough cases. Two patients received Janssen, five received Moderna and six received Pfizer.
Three people are currently hospitalized.
