On Friday, Gov. Laura Kelly announced that Kansas would move into Phase 5 of the COVID-19 vaccination process starting Monday, March 29, thereby opening up vaccine availability to all Kansans age 16 and over.
Lyon County Public Health Marketing Manager Justin Ogleby said that, based upon previous successes with mass vaccination clinics, the county is ready for the influx of new patients seeking the vaccine.
“We ran a clinic [Thursday] where we were able to give 1,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” he said. “It pretty much maxed out our capacity of the Anderson building, so I don’t know if we would be able to do more than 1,500 in a day. But most of the time we have not been getting that much vaccine.”
Ogleby explained that the county had received a greater amount of vaccine this week to round out those residents who had become available with Phase 2. He also said he was not sure whether the county would begin to see higher amounts of the vaccine coming in each week once Phase 5 was initiated.
The public health department has already planned out next week’s mass vaccination clinics and has allocated 600 first-dose Moderna vaccines and 100-150 second-dose Pfizer vaccines
Ogleby said he does not know how many vaccines will be received the following week.
Those who fall into Phase 5 can sign up for a vaccination appointment online by going to https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard. Those without internet access can call 620-208-3741 to schedule their appointment.
Ogleby urged those who were hesitant to be vaccinated to reach out to their friends and family who have already received the vaccine.
“Talk to them, see what their experience with it was, see what their side effects were,” Ogleby said. “Talk to your healthcare provider to see if it is right for you. I know people are kind of timid of some of the side effects from it, but a half-day of having a headache or a little bit of a mild fever is a lot better than weeks of symptoms from COVID.”
The announcement of Phase 5 came as Lyon County Public Health reported that eight new cases of COVID-19 had been identified and eight people had recovered since Wednesday, keeping the county’s total number of active cases steady at 39. This is a small decline after a brief spike that brought Lyon County’s cases as high as 49 on March 21.
In total, there have been 4,168 cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 4,046 recoveries and 83 deaths. One death is still pending review by KDHE.
