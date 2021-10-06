The Emporia School District presumably had 18 children in late September with COVID-19.
That information comes from a new database posted online by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. It tracks coronavirus cases and vaccines for every school district in the state.
On Wednesday morning, the map showed four children with the virus in the North Lyon County schools and one in Southern Lyon County. Because USD 251 has a smaller enrollment, that means it has the highest incidence rate in the county at 11.63 per 1,000 students.
A separate map shows COVID-19 vaccination rates for eligible children across Kansas. The Emporia district is presumed to have 960 students vaccinated, out of a total enrollment of 3,906. But not all children are eligible for the vaccine at this time..
The current map is based on data collected between September 16-29.
