The Emporia Senior Center will reopen Wednesday, after a coronavirus shutdown. But it will be one employee short for a while.
“The staff member who tested positive remains under physician care and in quarantine at home,” President and Chief Executive Officer Ian Boyd said in an email Tuesday.
That staff member led the center to suddenly shutter last Thursday, on advice from local health officials. It was the first COVID-19 shutdown this year, compared with four last year.
Boyd's statement noted the impact that coronavirus has had on the center, including its finances.
“Many regular customers passed away, due mostly to the pandemic,” Boyd said. Attendance for bingo games has been low since they restarted in June 2021. Those games provide one-third of the center's general operations budget.
“We strongly encourage everyone to vaccinate, update their booster shots and seek medical attention when not feeling well,” Boyd added.
The Senior Center at 603 East 12th Avenue will be open weekdays from 9:00-1:00. Thursday hours will be extended until 4 p.m. when Hermes Healthcare LLC staff members are present.
