Lyon County Public Health reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new recoveries since Wednesday in its report Friday afternoon.
The county now sits at 111 active cases of COVID-19. Twenty-five of those are considered to be breakthrough cases, with 16 having received the Moderna vaccine, five having received the Pfizer vaccine and 4 having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
There have been 5,406 total cases of COVID-19 in Lyon County, with 5,205 recoveries and 90 deaths (plus one pending certification by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment).
Meanwhile, Newman Regional Health reported Thursday that it continued to be at 20% capacity during the period from Sept. 22-Oct. 7. It has also averaged seven positive cases of COVID-19 per day, with three being diagnosed in inpatient, two in the emergency room, one in the ICU and one in Express Care.
Of the 40 patients that have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since July 1, 37 have been unvaccinated individuals.
