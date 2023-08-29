COVID-19 testing is on the rise in Lyon County, as COVID-related hospitalizations and death begin to creep upwards throughout the country.
CareArc Community Health RN Taylor Carpenter confirmed Monday that testing for COVID-19 has increased, though the health department no longer monitors confirmed cases in the county.
“We have noticed an increase in COVID-19 testing in the last two months with ‘recent travel’ as a common indication for testing, as people squeeze in end-of-summer vacations,” Carpenter said in an email Monday. “We no longer have the ability to monitor COVID-19 in the community because COVID-19 is no longer a reportable disease, as of May of this year. We can no longer enforce quarantine guidelines or surveillance for COVID-19 in the community, so we do not have any data for increasing case numbers or community spread.”
At the time of publication, the Centers for Disease Control reported that hospital admissions throughout the United States for COVID-19 were increasing 21.6% in the past week while deaths increased by 21.4% in the past week. As of July 31, 2023, the CDC reports that only 15-19.9% of Kansans are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.
CareArc recommends that everyone six months and older receive one bivalent booster, and for people over the age of 65 or immunocompromised, a second bivalent booster at least six months after the first is available.
“As of today, the bivalent booster is the most current form of the vaccine available,” Carpenter added.
CDC officials announced Thursday that vaccines for the newest variants — such as EG.5 — would be available around mid-September, after approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
For those who have tested positive, CareArc recommends following workplace guidance for quarantines.
“We recommend that people follow CDC guidelines and isolate at home, away from others, for at least five days after the first full day of symptoms and return to work or school with a high-quality/N95 mask for at least five days,” Carpenter said. “At the completion of day five, isolation may be ended as long as your symptoms are improving, and you have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication. Please continue to isolate if symptoms persist. If you experience moderate to severe illness; such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, or hospitalization, please isolate through day 10. As always, good hand hygiene is vital. Masks are optional but encouraged in public or crowded areas. We can longer enforce quarantine or isolation. PCR and antigen testing is available at CareArc, and we ask that you call to make an appointment so we can prepare for your visit and limit exposure to our staff and patients.”
With colder weather coming soon, CareArc is also gearing up for other respiratory illnesses.
“As we enter the fall and winter months, we expect to see an increase in COVID-19, Influenza, and RSV cases,” Carpenter said. “Please continue to perform frequent hand hygiene, wear masks where you can, stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination, and get the flu shot as soon as it is available. We currently have the Moderna bivalent vaccine available for patients 6 months and older and expect to receive flu shots in mid-September. Please call us at 620-342-4864 to schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing or to receive a Moderna bivalent vaccine. Flu shots will be available on a walk-in basis and we plan to host a drive-thru clinic in October.”
