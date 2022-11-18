Lyon County no longer is at the top level of risk for spreading the coronavirus.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the county had 32 new cases in the week ending Friday, November 11. That was down from 39 in the prior week.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lyon County no longer is at the top level of risk for spreading the coronavirus.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the county had 32 new cases in the week ending Friday, November 11. That was down from 39 in the prior week.
That decline was enough to change Lyon County's incidence rate for COVID-19 from “high” to “substantial.” The KDHE rate is back below 100 cases per 100,000 people.
The Centers for Disease Control put the rate even lower Thursday, showing Lyon County in the “low” category. Its website noted that fewer than five percent of inpatient hospital beds currently are used by confirmed virus cases.
Greenwood County had three new case last week, which matched the week before. Chase County had one new case.
A separate KDHE report shows 60% of Lyon County residents have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. That's higher than 53.8% in Greenwood County and 45.5% in Chase County.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.