COVID-19 tests, vaccines and booster shots all will be available in downtown Emporia Saturday.
Healthier Lyon County will offer them from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at a booth set up in the 900 block of Commercial Street. The program is doing it in a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Insurance is not required for any of the coronavirus services. Gift cards will be presented to everyone taking a test, while supplies last.
As of Friday morning, Lyon County Public Health reported 78 active cases of COVID-19. Four of those patients are in hospitals. The virus is blamed for 90 Lyon County deaths.
The testing and vaccine event comes as Newman Regional Health reported a daily average of just 4% bed capacity, with an average of one bed available on any given day, this week.
According to the hospital’s weekly COVID-19 dashboard, a daily average of 24 patients were hospitalized each day between Oct. 13 - 26 — including both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. Of that number, 21 were seen in ICU beds and three were in ICU beds.
Newman Regional Health reported a daily average of eight COVID-19 positives a day in that time frame, including two in Express Care, two in the emergency room, one inpatient and three in the ICU.
Since July 1, 43 of the 49 (89.6%) hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Newman Regional Health were unvaccinated. Just five were vaccinated.
Statewide, state health officials confirmed the death of a fifth child due to COVID-19 in Kansas. The Associated Press and The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported this week the child was between 10 and 17 but it provided no other information, including when the death occurred.
Three of the children who died from the virus were in the 10-17 age group and the others were 9 or younger, according to health department statistics.
In the past week, the state recorded 5,807 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,460 children. Seven children were among the 249 new hospitalizations in the last week.
Another 160 deaths were recorded but that includes health officials reconciling death reports from the last several months. Health department data shows 6,345 people have died from COVID-19 in Kansas since the pandemic began.
