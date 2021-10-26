Booster doses for all COVID-19 vaccines will be available next week at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
Lyon County Public Health and Flint Hills Community Health Center are combining to offer a free vaccination clinic Thursday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bowyer Building. Patients can schedule an appointment online by clicking here.
Federal health rules say anyone 65 or older can receive a coronavirus booster shot if they received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine originally and have waited at least six months.
Adults who live in long-term care settings, live or work in high-risk jobs or who have underlying medical conditions can receive the booster as well. The same waiting period applies.
The rules are different for patients who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine They must be at least 18 years old and have waited two months since receiving their first shot.
Mixes to a different company's booster shot from the original vaccines are permitted.
Booster shots also are available during regular office hours through Lyon County Public Health. To make an appointment, dial 620-342-4864.
