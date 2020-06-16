While a handful of local bars may remain closed for the time being, Emporia is slowly regaining a nightlife.
Mulready’s Pub, Bourbon Cowboy, The Gym, Woody’s, Mary’s Place and others in town, are exploring what it is like to serve drinks and offer entertainment to Emporians who have been entertaining themselves at home since the stay-at-home orders began in March.
Mulready’s Pub
Mulready’s Pub Co-Owner Rick Becker said the last few months have been a “confusing time” as he and Co-Owners Amy and Lucas Moody navigated closing the bar, opening curbside service and finally reopening the doors.
“We took into account our staff’s health and our health, and we saw some people being what we thought fairly irresponsible in the public with this," he said. "We thought, ‘We don’t want that coming into our business.'"
Becker said the pub closed just hours before the governor announced that bars and clubs were ordered to be closed. He said it was one of the hardest things he had done, and he felt that the pub was “over with.” Thankfully, the pub received a Payroll Protection Loan, a grant through the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief, and is receiving some other banking adjustments as well.
One point of relief was the ability to do curbside service, involving to-go cocktails and growler refills.
“One of our strengths is our cocktails,” he said. “We capitalized on that and said, ‘What can we do that’s easy to make but still tastes really good, made of really good ingredients?'”
With house-infused spirits, homemade juices and syrups, patrons can take their pick of four to nine cocktails per week.
“This let us keep pace with our bills,” he said, adding that he thanks Emporians who have supported the pub during this time. Curbside service will be available for an extended period of time.
The Mulready’s staff went through a reorientation with new information on sanitation and other restrictions. Becker said the pub has a reputation for being clean, so a few additional sanitation procedures did not add much to the regular cleaning process. Seating is half-capacity, including no seating at the bar.
Becker and the bartenders are enjoying seeing patrons and one another. He understands that some people will not yet feel comfortable visiting and really wants people to feel like they are in an extension of their living room when they do visit.
“It’s kind of scary in a way, because the reality of it is that this disease, for all the people that claim it is a hoax, it’s a real disease, and it kills people,” he said. “Our whole take is we always want our staff and our customers to feel comfortable and happy here and welcome here … This is no different.”
“It’s a bit odd coming back,” Patron Keagan Wilson said. “We haven’t been to Woody’s or Bourbon, so it’s definitely different, but I’ve liked it so far … I feel 'safe-ish.'”
Wilson said he thinks bars reopening will be fine, especially with the increased sanitation and social distancing. He and his two friends Jacob Bok and Holly McCullough came out to Mulready’s for a few drinks and to play board games.
“Everything is a lot more personal now,” Bok said. McCullough said when things got busy at the bar, there wasn’t as much attention on the patrons, but now it feels like there is more attention directly on the patrons and the sanitation.
The Bourbon Cowboy
Not only did The Bourbon Cowboy have a soft reopening last week, but it is ready to bring back entertainment, too.
Saturday night, local singer/songwriter Savanna Chestnut played for a spacious but energetic room. Couples took turns on the dance floor, only dancing “with the one who brung ya,” Co-Owner Susan Brinkman said.
“This is only our third night reopen, and we have a lot of new protocols in place, and they’re working well,” she said. For example, staff is required to wear masks, and there is a system for checking out pool cues.
With help from the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund, the bar was able to purchase sanitizers, masks and other personal protective equipment for the staff.
The bar offers 30 percent capacity, and with online ticket sales, Brinkman was able to collect the information for all of the patrons in the bar Saturday night. She expected this to be the first night of reopening, but when the bars were allowed to reopen earlier, she took the opportunity to get her staff re-accustomed to their services.
“I can’t do what I do every day or even own a business without my staff,” she said. “They’re here. They’re troopers. They have great ideas.”
One of the biggest challenges for the bar has been getting products, including draft beer and imported spirits. Brinkman is grateful to have Radius Brewing Company across the alley for some of her supply.
For a nightclub that has packed 300 “sweaty bodies on the dance floor,” Brinkman said, things will definitely continue looking different at Bourbon.
“That’s just not going to happen for a little while, and I miss it,” she said.
Brinkman also continues to miss many of the customers, but some of the regulars have visited and lifted her and her staff’s spirits.
“It was pretty emotionally overwhelming the first night we opened,” Brinkman said. “Our regular customers started coming in, and it was difficult to not race over and grab ahold of each other and hug … We’re just excited to be working and talking.”
Though things might not be as tightly packed, the excitement for live entertainment still filled the room. Chestnut said she was ready to “get back to work” after a long break of very few performances.
“I like Bourbon Cowboy,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite venues, so I’m excited.”
Chestnut played many songs off her new album. Some members of the audience were familiar with the songs while others were hearing them for the first time. Chestnut said playing live music is an important and effective way of bringing people together, pushing controversial issues aside and expressing oneself.
Overall, Brinkman hopes people come out to The Bourbon Cowboy, 605 Commercial St., to enjoy themselves safely. It is a place to kick up or dance off their boots.
The Gym
Randy Graybeal, Jr. said it’s “pretty cool” to be at The Gym drinking a beer. Since bars have reopened, he half-jokingly said he has sought out every bar in the last 60 miles.
Originally from Emporia, Graybeal was working in Pennsylvania until his place of his work closed March 15 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and he made his way back to Emporia to visit family and take care of other business. The job site he was on had about 10,000 employees that shared the same break room. Graybeal said there were a couple of cases reported at the job site, and those infected were taken care of.
“I want everybody to just get over the fear, because it’s really not cool, and I haven’t wore a mask — I’ve been through 15 states — and I have not wore a mask the whole time,” he said. “I’m not sick … To me, personally, it’s not something that I believe in, and that’s okay if other people do. Me, personally, it’s all good.”
Graybeal said he thinks everything will be alright and hopes everyone bounces back from this.
“I think it’s time to start getting things back on track,” he said. “We need to start saving small businesses. That’s why we try to patronize them in the way that I would. I love my country, and I want to see people do good, and I want to see people be happy.”
Patrons filled the bar seating, catching up on sharing stories of their family activities and the state of the world. The Gym is operating as usual, with extra sanitation procedures, such as increased hand washing and sanitation.
Bartender Helisabet Sanchez said bartending the last few weekends has been busy but fun.
“This bar kind of has a homey feel, so everybody gets along,” she said. “People butt heads here and there.”
She said patrons have been having a good time talking about not only the virus but all of the things going on in their lives and in the world. She is happy to see the regulars and meet new people.
The Gym went through some renovations while closed, including new paint, a new bar top and some new seating. The pool tables are available for use.
Sanchez encourages people to support their local businesses, especially during this time.
