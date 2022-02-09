COVID-19 in cells

An electron microscope image of COVID-19 (yellow) emerging from the surface of a patient's cells (blue/pink).

 U.S. National Institutes of Health-RML via AP file

Chase and Lyon Counties are absent in the state's latest COVID-19 cluster report.

Flint Hills Care and Rehab Center in Emporia was mentioned in last week's report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. But Wednesday's list with 69 cluster spots did not include it, suggesting the virus has diminished there.

Flint Hills Care had five cases in a two-week period ending Saturday, January 29. The center has not replied to an email request for further information about the recent outbreak there.

Lyon County Public Health's Wednesday update showed two more deaths from COVID-19, putting the total over nearly two years at 108. The KDHE counts 114 deaths.

The Lyon County website also shows 61 people tested positive for the virus Monday, followed by at least 21 more Tuesday. But with the increase in home testing, those numbers may be incomplete.

The KDHE counts 660 total positive cases in Chase County throughout the pandemic with nine deaths.

