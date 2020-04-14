As the local community grapples with the impact of COVID-19, the Goodcents Foundation is sponsoring an initiative encouraging customers to “Pay it Forward.” Customers will now be given the option to donate a pound of meat or cheese for $5. The bulk items will be delivered to the nonprofit Emporia Rescue Mission, an organization that provides warm beds and a community food kitchen for those in need.
“Many people are looking for ways that they can lend a helping hand during this crisis,” said Stacy Glazer, Executive Director of the Goodcents Foundation. “We’re thrilled to be able to partner with a local nonprofit, and help provide quality meals to families during this difficult time.”
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Goodcents is offering many products at a discounted price. As grocery stores have struggled to keep shelves stocked, participating Goodcents locations have rolled out curbside delis offering customers the chance to “stock the fridge” with bulk items including meats and cheeses for $5 per pound, and breads for $.75 per loaf. Now, customers are able to purchase these items for those in need.
“We want all of our neighbors to feel food secure,” Glazer said. “We’ll keep looking for innovative ways to keep people in the community fed.”
Customers can ‘pay it forward’ by adding a pound of meat at checkout to your delivery, curbside, or pickup order or calling the restaurant to place an order. If Goodcents' pledged donation exceeds the total amount of fresh food that Emporia Rescue Mission can reasonably receive, the Foundation will donate the value equivalent in cash.
The Goodcents Foundation, which is sponsoring the initiative, supports the Kansas City community by teaching people of all ages to grow their own food via a thriving teaching garden curriculum in seven elementary and middle schools. The Foundation also supports a local food kitchen by supplying fresh bread.
Goodcents locations throughout the country are involved in the effort. To find a Goodcents near you, visit https://locations.goodcentssubs.com. To order delivery, visit order.goodcentssubs.com.
