An Emporia college student’s research into the coronavirus will receive a financial boost for the spring semester.
The University of Kansas awarded junior Connor Hauff a $1,000 Undergraduate Research Award. He submitted a four-page proposal explaining his work.
Hauff’s research in pharmaceutical chemistry is titled, “Peptide Substrate Optimization for SARS-CoV-2 Mpro Inhibition.”
Rough translation: Can the right compounds of amino acids prevent the growth of COVID-19?
K.U. provided spring semester scholarships to 54 students in a wide range of research areas, from the Amazon rainforest to food waste.
