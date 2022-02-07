Some people are concerned about the source of home coronavirus tests. Now one company is recalling a test which may have been imported illegally.
The Food and Drug Administration reports SD Biosensor is recalling “Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Tests.” Those tests do not have FDA clearance.
A recall notice admits it's unclear if the tests were distributed to the public, but people who receive one are urged to avoid or discard it.
SD Biosensor is investigating how the tests reached the U.S. The World Health Organization indicates the company manufactured them in South Korea. They apparently were sold in other countries.
The federal government still is offering four free COVID-19 home tests to any household which asks for them. Details are at CovidTests.gov.
Free coronavirus testing also is available from Monday-Saturday at the Clint Bowyer Community Building inside the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
