Editor’s Note: COVID-19 has impacted every part of our lives since it first appeared in Kansas on March 7.
From local shops, restaurants and bars having to drastically alter the way they do business, to shutting down many forms of entertainment, the coronavirus’ reach has been tremendous. In the coming days, The Emporia Gazette will be speaking with local business owners and area residents to see how the pandemic is affecting their lives.
Today, the Gazette speaks with Waechter Logistics Managing Member John Waecheter, whose Emporia-based trucking company specializes in the transport of machinery, pipe steel, plastic pipes, lumber, agricultural tools and military equipment throughout the lower 48 states.
Q How has the pandemic affected driver staffing, and what precautions are drivers taking for the sake of their health and the health of others?
A “We haven’t told any of our people to stay home yet, but we have taken several other precautions. We told our drivers to really stop associating with people if they don’t have to. For instance, we don’t want our drivers going in and hanging around truck stops and mingling. We tell them to get their fuel, take care of any other business, grab themselves some food through a delivery on window pickup, and get back in their trucks. I think we’ve all got along pretty well by being cautious so far, and we’re going to keep things that way until this is over.”
Q How has the pandemic affected shipments? Are drivers seeing more or less work or any other changes to their normal cargo?
A “This thing has set us back quite a bit. I would say we’ve cut back business probably by about two-thirds. Some of the plants we work for have cut their capacity clear in half at least, and some of them really don’t know where they’re going to go or what they’re going to do next. This virus has really gotten a lot of the other people we work with pretty spooked. Rightfully so, because in some of those factory settings, the employees are working right next to each other on an assembly line and not really able to distance themselves. That’s mainly what has caused our problems, because if others aren’t working, we won’t be getting much work ourselves.
“There hasn’t been a difference on our side as far as what we ship, just how much we’re able to ship. We haul a lot of loads for Amazon and some of their machinery and yard tractors. Those have all been put on hold. “
Q What is the plan moving forward?
A “So far, we’ve kept our drivers busy. But, the question is how long can we keep going? Is this going to linger on for the rest of the year? We just don’t know at this point. I think if we could somehow get things back to going here within the next 30 days, I think we’ll be able to keep everybody rolling right along.”
