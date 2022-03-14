About two-thirds of eligible Lyon County residents now have at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.
New data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows 66.1% of residents age five and older have taken at least one shot. The number with a completed vaccination series is 60.6%.
The numbers remain lower in Chase County, with 48.7% of eligible residents obtaining one dose and 45.7% receiving a full series.
But Chase and Lyon Counties have “moderate“ levels of the virus, based on the Centers for Disease Control's map. It notes Lyon County had 16 positive cases last week, while Chase had fewer than 10.
As of Friday, Lyon County Public Health showed only one or two positive cases per day since Friday, March 4.
Lyon County counts 10,127 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began two years ago, with 114 deaths. The KDHE counts 674 total cases in Chase County.
