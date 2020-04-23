Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is announcing the suspension of the prairie bus tours through June 30 to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.
The park evaluated areas of potential risk of exposure to COVID-19. Based on this analysis, the preserve is temporarily postponing the much sought after ranger-guided daily prairie bus tours until mid-summer. A new risk assessment will take place mid-June to evaluate when bus tours may resume.
The preserve's email and telephones are being monitored with limited staff due to the temporary closure status. Messages left on the park phone may not be returned the same day but will be returned as soon as possible.
Staff are working on other ways to continue to bring the prairie experience to our visitors. An audio podcast of a guided prairie bus tour has been posted to our website at www.nps.gov/tapr. Cell phone tours and a Virtual Tour of the buildings are also available via our website. Continue to follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/NPS.TallgrassPrairie and our website as we use technology and creativity to bring the natural and cultural resources of the prairie to you.
The Flint Hills National Scenic Byway (K-177) offers a beautiful 47-mile drive through the Flint Hills running from Council Grove to Cassoday. Along the path, tune your radio to 1680 AM to learn more information about the tallgrass prairie, flora and fauna, the culture, and some history along the way. Enjoy the wide-open spaces and scenic vistas of some of the last remaining tallgrass prairie.
The preserve’s 40 miles of hiking trails remain open. Please continue to follow posted safety warnings and guidelines when hiking through the bison pasture, keeping at least 100 yards away from the animals at all times. Emergency services are extremely limited, so please plan ahead. Bring plenty of water, at least one gallon per person, wear appropriate clothing that allows for shading of the body, sturdy hiking shoes, use bug repellent and sunscreen, and take along a trail map. During this time of uncertainty, we encourage visitors to enjoy Tallgrass Prairie online via the preserve’s website through virtual tours, photo galleries, and on Facebook.
The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is our number one priority. The National Park Service is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.
The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is located two miles north of Strong City on Kansas State Highway 177 (the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway) and is a unique public/private partnership between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy. For more information, visit the preserve’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NPS.TallgrassPrairie, website at www.nps.gov/tapr, email tapr_interpretation@nps.gov, or call the preserve at (620) 273-8494.
To learn more about The Nature Conservancy in Kansas, visit the Conservancy’s website at
www.nature.org/Kansas or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TNCKansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.