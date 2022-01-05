On Wednesday afternoon, the 10-day rule for coronavirus quarantines remained in Lyon County. But that could change Thursday morning.
“The KDHE might be changing their guidelines,” Lyon County Public Health spokesman Justin Ogilby said at 1:30 p.m.
But at 3 p.m., the Kansas Department of Health and Environment planned to make a COVID-19 announcement. Ogilby said it would be Thursday or Friday before the county could analyze the announcement and make any adjustments. Until then?
“We are still following our current rules – 10 days, then testing out at seven,” Ogilby said. “We will be changing to something that's going to be following KDHE guidelines.”
COVID-19 rules and guidelines at all levels have been morphing almost as fast as the omicron variant has been spreading.
“That does make it difficult for us,” Ogilby said. “We want to put out the most accurate information for people in the least confusing manner possible.”
Wednesday began with the KDHE recommending that anyone with the virus stay home for five days, whether or not they've received a vaccination. This reflected the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, which Ogilby noted is not a regulatory body.
People with no symptoms or easing symptoms could end the quarantine after five days, the KDHE advised, as long as they have no fever and no medication brought down their temperature.
The latest report by Lyon County Public Health Monday afternoon showed 283 active COVID-19 cases. But only four of them have resulted in patients currently in hospitals.
Chase County's most recently posted update was two weeks ago. It showed 16 active cases, with 10 new ones within the preceding seven days.
As of Wednesday morning, the KDHE counted 6,892 coronavirus cases in Lyon County since the pandemic began and 97 deaths. Chase County has seen 486 cases and six deaths.
