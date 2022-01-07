The Emporia Gazette and Associated Press
Emporia’s hospital is showing no signs of an omicron variant patient crush, which other hospitals are reporting.
Newman Regional Health released new data Thursday showing eight patients were in the hospital for COVID-19 on Wednesday. One was in the intensive care unit.
The day-by-day numbers indicate coronavirus cases at NRH peaked on the weekend of December 25 at 13 cases, then dropped with the start of 2022 before slightly increasing Wednesday.
Lyon County Public Health counted 344 active COVID-19 cases in its most recent report Wednesday afternoon. But only four of them required hospitalizations.
Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday eased or suspended Kansas licensing rules for medical personnel and nursing home workers in hopes of making it easier for them to attack staffing shortages during a surge of new COVID-19 cases.
Kelly issued two executive orders. One allows hospital staff to perform a broader range of duties. The other makes licensing of nursing home workers more flexible so homes can hire people whose licenses have lapsed and fill less-skilled jobs with workers who have relatively little or no previous training.
Her actions come as hospital officials say patients are dying in emergency rooms of small hospitals, larger hospitals struggle with soaring staff absences and ambulances are scrambling to find hospitals with room for their patients.
“Basically everybody’s drowning,” said Dr. Ryan Jacobsen, medical director for Johnson County EMS.
Kansas set a record for the seven-day average for new reported confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, 4,311 cases per day for the seven days ending Wednesday, according to state health department data. Until this week, the previous high was 2,767 cases per day for the seven days ending Nov. 18, 2020.
The state’s emergency management laws limit Kelly’s latest declaration to 15 days unless lawmakers extend it, and the Democratic governor said she wants to keep it in place through March. The Republican-controlled Legislature opens its regular annual session Monday.
NOTE: This article has been adjusted to clarify the patient numbers from Newman Regional Health.
