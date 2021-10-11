The Emporia Gazette
Lyon County Public Health reported just five new cases of COVID-19 and 50 recoveries Monday, dropping the total number of active cases to 66.
That number is the lowest active case count since Aug. 5, when the county sat at 64. Numbers spiked somewhat after that and held steady until Sept. 12 when they started to come back down again, albeit in fits and starts.
Of the 66 active cases, 13 are considered to be breakthrough cases, with six having received the Moderna vaccine, four having received the Pfizer vaccine and three having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Twenty-seven of the active cases are in children aged 17 and younger.
There have been 5,411 total cases of COVID-19 in Lyon County, with 202 of those being breakthrough cases (103 Moderna, 55 Johnson & Johnson, 44 Pfizer). There have been 5,255 recoveries and 90 deaths (plus one pending certification from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment).
