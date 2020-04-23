Lyon County Public Health reported 23 new test positives for COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, bringing the county's total to 180 since the first local cases were reported in March.
Some questions have arisen over the discrepancy between Lyon County's COVID-19 numbers and those reported by the state. According to public health officials, the county's totals include cases that have not been finalized in the KDHE reporting system and may not match. Lyon County Public Health officials are working with KDHE to reconcile local and state data more consistently.
"We brought it to KDHE's attention Monday and they realized what the problem was," Public Information Officer Verlin Conkle said, adding that both KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman and Gov. Laura Kelly had mentioned the issues in daily briefings this week. "In the beginning, all of the tests went to KDHE and their own lab was running the tests. As the volume began increasing, they began allowing other labs to run tests."
The way the private labs reported results back to KDHE became an issue for collecting statewide numbers in some cases, Conkle said. Now, the issue is being addressed but now that Lyon County has started rapid testing efforts in partnership with Emporia's Tyson plant, there is another hurdle when it comes to the data.
"We have a bunch of test positive information that KDHE doesn't have yet," he said. "That's what happening now. Today, they showed us at 105 — so we are a lot closer than what we were, but we also had 23 more positive tests come in today."
Of those 23, Conkle said he believed 15 were rapid response tests. And there's no end in sight for those rapid testing efforts just yet.
"Those numbers are going to keep going up and we are going to keep doing the rapid testing at least for a couple more weeks," he said.
Conkle said he wanted to encourage the community to remain vigilant as infections are confirmed, even as hospitalizations have remained low.
"Our numbers continue to show that we have the virus in our community," he said. "It's not the time to ease our social distancing or not be wearing our masks. It's here and we have to be more vigilant than ever."
Overall, the county has recorded 158 total test positives and has 143 active cases. There were zero recoveries reported Thursday. So far, Lyon County has the highest number of known COVID-19 infections in the immediate area. As of Thursday, Coffey County had 48 positives, Wabaunsee County had 6, Osage County had 5, Morris County had 3, Greenwood County had 2 and Chase County reported 1.
However, the number of infections is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The KDHE reported 2,482 confirmed cases Thursday, and reported that 112 people have died.
(1) comment
Most ignorant county in the state of Kansas. Nobody abides by the orders and cos in this town were not proactive in preventing workplace infection.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.