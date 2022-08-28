A few vaccination rules have changed, as a new school year opens across Kansas.
The Emporia School District advises two doses of hepatitis A vaccine now are required for students in kindergarten through seventh grade. They already were required for children in early learning programs, ages 0-4.
New requirements also exist for high school students involving the vaccine against meningitis, or MenACWY
Juniors and seniors who have not received that vaccine must receive one dose before entering school. Juniors and seniors who received one dose more than eight weeks ago must obtain a second dose.
These are in addition to other required vaccinations, such as the shots for hepatitis B, chickenpox, diphtheria, measles, mumps, pertussis, polio, rubella and tetanus.
A chart from USD 253 adds that an annual flu vaccine is “recommended” for all children older than six months, but is not required to attend school. Two doses of Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) are recommended at age 11.
The list of vaccinations says nothing about coronavirus. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 37.4% of Lyon County children age 18 or younger have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.