Demand for COVID-19 tests is increasing nationwide, and Healthier Lyon County is ready to help.
The agency offered tests at the Crosswinds office, 104 East Eighth Avenue, from 11:00-2:00 Sunday. The schedule filled quickly, based on a Facebook post by the agency.
In the week ahead, free tests will be available Tuesday from 10:00-4:00, Thursday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Friday from 6:30-8:30 a.m.
After that, Crosswinds will offer tests every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at the same times through the end of January.
Healthier Lyon County also announced this weekend that PCR testing will be available Tuesday from 10:00-3:00.
The testing is open to anyone, whether they live in Lyon County or not. But appointments are preferred. To schedule a test, call 620-208-3218. Visitors are asked not to enter the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.