At least 76 Lyon County renters have received emergency federal assistance in recent months to avoid eviction.
The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation oversees the distribution of funds from the federal COVID-19 response act which Congress approved earlier this year. The money helps people who can't pay rent, utility or internet bills due to the pandemic.
Through Friday, October 22, the corporation had approved $242,653.24 in aid in Lyon County. Only one application has come from Chase County. It was approved for $3,600.
Landlords and tenants must apply for aid together at the corporation's website. Residents can receive as much as 15 months of current and past-due rent. But they must prove that at least one person has been harmed financially by the pandemic.
The corporation reports more than $56.4 million in funds have been allocated statewide from the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program.
