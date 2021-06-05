The Emporia Gazette
Two new positives and zero recoveries were reported Friday during Lyon County Public Health’s latest data update.
The update brings the county’s active cases to 23 — an increase of two over Wednesday.
Overall, 4,280 cases have been reported since March 2020, including 4,172 recoveries and 85 deaths. Two deaths were pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Two people are currently listed as hospitalized on the Lyon County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard.
According to KDHE, 12,654 people in Lyon County have had a complete series of COVID-19 vaccinations while 14,014 are reported to have received at least one dose.
