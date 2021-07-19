The Emporia Gazette
COVID-19 variants are on the rise around the state, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
As of Monday, 72 counties — including Lyon and all bordering counties — were reporting variants of SARS-CoV-2. Lyon County has reported 28 variants — all considered “variants of concern” — including 18 cases of the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant and 10 cases of the B.1.617.2 (delta) variant.
According to KDHE, a variant of concern classification means “there is evidence of an increase of transmissibility, more severe disease [such as] increased hospitalizations or deaths, significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccinations, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines or diagnostic detection failures.”
To date, 7.9% of cases in July have been positively sequenced as a variant.
Lyon County reported one new positive Monday and 10 recoveries. It is unknown if the new positive is a variant case at this time. There have been 4,352 positive cases since March 2020, including 4,235 recoveries and 86 deaths. One death is pending review at KDHE.
There are currently 31 active cases in the county.
Local health officials have said vaccination is an effective tool against serious complications with COVID-19.
Lyon County Public Health is offering appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine every day this week to everyone ages 12 and older.
“With the increase in cases of the Delta variant, and the school year right around the corner, it is important to get vaccinated to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Marketing Manager Justin Ogleby in a written release. “Getting vaccinated is by far the most effective way of preventing COVID-19.”
The Pfizer vaccine will be available Monday through Friday at Lyon County Public Health. In addition, Public Health is continuing to offer Johnson & Johnson every day and Moderna on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. People are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 620-342-4864. Walk-ins are also welcomed.
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org
