Emporia State will take on Missouri Western in a key divisional match on Thursday before wrapping up the spring regular season on Sunday at Washburn. Thursday's match could determine the No. 1 seed for the Northwest Division heading into the MIAA Spring Crossover Tournament next weekend.
Emporia State is 7-0-0 overall and 3-0-0 in MIAA divisional play so far with five road wins. The and Hornets have outscored their opponents 21-4 this spring. Last week they defeated Fort Hays State 2-0 in Hays and posted a 7-0 win over Neb.-Kearney at home.
The Hornets have not lost a home match since a 3-0 loss to Missouri Western on October 22, 2017. Although the spring matches will not count in overall records, that is a string of 20 straight matches without a loss. The only blemish in that time was a 1-1 tie with Newman on October 20, 2019. The seven straight wins would be the best start in school history and the longest overall winning streak in school history.
Missouri Western is 6-1-1 overall and 3-0-0 in the Spring Northwest Division of the MIAA. The Griffons have won six straight matches after starting 0-1-1 and won their last two games 1-0 against Northwest Missouri and Fort Hays State.
Washburn is 3-4-1, 1-2-0 in MIAA spring divisional play headed into their match on Thursday against Fort Hays State. The Ichabods' last win was a 1-0 victory at Neb.-Kearney on April 8 and they lost to Northwest Missouri 3-2 last Sunday in Maryville, Mo.
On Thursday admission at the ESU Pitch will be $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children K-12 while Emporia State students will be admitted free with their valid student ID. Masks will be required when fans cannot social distance. Kick-off is set for 2:00 p.m.
There is no admission charge at Yaeger Stadium for Washburn soccer but capacity will be limited to accommodate social distancing. Washburn has a mask requirement when on campus and fans will be required to wear masks when attending events. Both matches are scheduled to be streamed on the MIAA Network.
The MIAA will conduct a postseason crossover tournament April 22 and 25 at campus sites. All teams will have the opportunity for two postseason matches.
There will be three pairings for the crossover with the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds from each division meeting, the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds each meeting and the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds meeting. The higher seeded team will play host to the first round matches on April 22 and if the seeds match it was determined by coin flip that the Southeast Division team would be the home team.
With a win in one of its two final matches Emporia State will be locked into a top two divisional seed and would play one of the top two seeds from the Southeast Division on Thursday, April 22.
