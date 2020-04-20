The Kansas agricultural industry is practicing ways to work in a new fashion, based on adjustments the COVID-19 pandemic has incited.
“Anybody that’s involved in agriculture realizes that prices, as well as production practices are being impacted a little bit,” Lyon County Extension Office Agent Brian Rees said. “Farmers and ranchers still need to prepare ground, plant crops, buy fuel, buy crops, buy feed, ship and transport livestock. We’re getting into a season here locally that there will be thousands of cattle coming in … to graze in the Flint Hills for the summertime.”
All areas of agriculture, which are deemed “essential,” have been impacted. The Gazette spoke with local and regional producers to gain an understanding of how commodity crops, livestock, and dairy producers are enduring the effects of the pandemic.
Rees said most day-to-day operations are continuing per usual, because “the animals are continuing to grow. The plants are continuing to grow and mature.” This is a busy season for the livestock industry, but the crop season is only just beginning.
Local rancher Jacquelyne Leffler, with Leffler Prime Performance, a value-added business of Leffler Farms Incorporated, said she has done about four years’ worth of business in the last six weeks.
“My sister and I were at the grocery stores, and we realized there was absolutely no meat in any of the meat counters, especially the beef section,” Leffler said. “I saw a gap there and wanted to fill it for families and friends. I reached out to my normal client base that I usually sell direct to, and basically it’s just blown up from there.”
Leffler Prime Performance. even ran out of its own beef and partnered with Palenske Ranch out of Strong City to continue operations. Leffler was already working with Jason Palenske, because they both raise the same type of cattle, with the same feed and the same care.
“It’s as close as I could get to having my own cattle to kind of keep filling this gap,” Leffler said.
It is likely that Leffler will repopulate her beef supply and is happy to have Palenske to work with now.
“[B]eing able to buy from Jason [Palenske] right now and making sure he’s getting the profit, number one makes me feel good that I’m helping somebody else on my side of the industry, but then number two, knowing that packers and box meats are priced so high right now, I’m able to meet in the middle and not gouge the clients and still have integrity within my pricing, knowing that the livestock cattle market is so low,” Leffler said.
Leffler Prime Performance is processing its meat through Mike Uhl at Allen Meat Processing.
“They’ve been doing a great job,” Leffler said about Allen Meat Processing. “I’ve kind of slammed them with orders, and I think, as of right now, I’ve sold 80 different people direct within the last six weeks.”
Leffler said the cost of beef is about $1.05 per pound. Rees said cattle prices have dropped off about 20- to 25-percent. An additional strain on raising cattle right now is the voluntary reduction of field burning, which was suggested by the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as a means to reduce lung irritants, since COVID-19 attacks the respiratory system.
Rees said there is a quarter-pound per head per day gain advantage for cattle grazing on burned grass. While that seems like a small amount, Rees said cattle grazing on unburned grass comes out to about a 13-percent loss of income.
Leffler said she hopes her integrity with pricing methods will help retain the new clients she has gained during this. Though the beef for butcher business is her current focus, she also grows corn, soybeans and wheat, commodities that are also experiencing a depressed price. She described the market moving “one foot forward, two steps back.”
Since harvest is still a ways away, Leffler hopes things will be a little closer to “normal” by then. The closed economy will also affect the byproduct production that many of these commodity crops go toward. Though this will have long-term effects, Leffler said protecting people is what needs to happen right now.
“Seeing some of the supply chain disruptions are the things that are going to create some issues,” Rees said. “We don’t think about it, because as non-ag people you see price of fuel come down, and you think, ‘Hey, it’s not going to cost as much to fill up my car, even though I’m not driving any place now’ … The other side of that is, okay, the refineries are slowing down, because we aren’t consuming as much fuel. That means that because so much of the fuel is blended with ethanol, the demand for ethanol isn’t as great. Okay, if the demand’s not as great, that means there’s not much market for corn, and on the other side of that, there’s not nearly as much dry distiller’s grain, which is used as a feed ingredient for cattle rations … It’s a huge ripple effect.”’
In addition to effects on commodity crops and beef, the dairy industry is also keeping its hands busy as it makes adjustments.
Marketing Manager of Hildebrand Farms Dairy Melissa Hildebrand-Reed said Hildebrand is not doing business as usual and that things are “very different” on the farm.
“I’m asking my normal route driver, who just normally delivers product, to help me set that stand up,” Hildebrand-Reed said about a pop-up milk sales area she started setting up from the back of her truck, with the intention of helping people purchase milk without going into the grocery store. “My employees are definitely taking on different roles as everything develops.”
Hildrebrand-Reed said the farm, which is located outside of Junction City, has taken safety measures to keep a safe social distance between the public and the processing plant. The public used to be able to take hands-on tours of the farm and the plant but is currently unable.
“Our focus is keeping our employees safe,” Hildebrand-Reed said. “I think that there is a little fear across the board for everyone… I think there’s some encouragement knowing that they still have a job, that they are a critical need and that they are very much a huge part of what we do. I have seen them take pride in the fact that they are very much an essential worker.”
Additionally, Hildebrand’s Farm Store has limited the amount of people in the store and have increased their sanitation practices. The Farm Store is offering curbside pickup, too. Hildrebrand-Reed said much of the business’ focus is on the Farm Store.
“Our customers have just been incredible,” she said. “We have definitely seen an increase in sale at our Farm Store, so we are really kind of banking on that to pick up the slack from the coffee shops and restaurants that are such a huge part of our business.”
Hildebrand processes its own milk and is not facing the same waste as other dairy farmers who have a large portion of their milk purchased by schools, which are now mostly closed down. Hildebrand-Reed said “milk dumping” is not something any dairy farmer wants to do and that the larger issue comes from not being able to process the milk quickly enough. Despite a farmer’s best efforts, milk is to be kept fresh--meaning under 40 degrees and processed within 48 hours.
Something unique about the Hildebrand milk processing is bottling in thoroughly sanitized, reusable glass bottles. Hildebrand-Reed said the business is doing its best to stay sustainable in all of its practices, but it is faced with the challenge of not receiving as many returned glass bottles. She attributes this to people not visiting the grocery store as frequently to return bottles. She also thinks part of the issue is people assuming bottles are non-returnable, though they still are.
Hildebrand put its long-term plans for growth and expansion on hold for the time being. Right now, Hildebrand-Reed and Leffler are both willing to work with the public to make sure people are still putting food on the table.
“If we can’t sell to the big markets, and the big markets aren’t able to get the groceries to the grocery stores right now or keep up with that demand … we’re here, too, to help fill that gap,” Leffler said. “I think it’s important to look to our local producers and make sure they’re doing alright. They do say that agriculture is the backbone of America, and we’re more than willing to be that backbone.”
Rees asks that the community be respectful of producers by staying a safe distance from field burnings, pulling over for farm equipment on the road, and being patient with farm practices.
To learn more about Kansas agriculture, and to support local producers, visit lyon.k-state.edu, the Leffler Prime Performance Facebook page, and hildebrandfarmsdairy.com.
