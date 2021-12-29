The Emporia Gazette
If you receive a text message about the COVID-19 vaccine and your Kansas driver’s license, don’t trust it.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Revenue issued a joint warning Tuesday night about a phishing scam that mixes driving and vaccinations.
The texts claim to be from a state agency. They say: “Kansas Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation Validate your details below....”
A link then follows to a .com website. That’s one sign of a scam. The agencies note all KDHE and KDOR websites have a .gov suffix.
The alert adds that state agencies do not send text messages involving social security numbers or vaccinations unless you contact them first.
A statement from the agencies did not say how widespread the text scam is across Kansas.
If you’ve received such a message, the KDHE and KDOR recommend reporting it on your messaging app as junk or spam. You also can copy the message and report it to 7726 (SPAM).
